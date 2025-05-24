Saturday, May 24, 2025 | 03:16 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Ashoka Buildcon Q4 PAT slides 78% YoY to Rs 60 cr

Last Updated : May 24 2025 | 3:16 PM IST

Ashoka Buildcon reported a 77.78% year-on-year decline in standalone net profit at Rs 59.63 crore for the quarter ended March 2025, compared to Rs 268.46 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

Revenue from operations tumbled 21% year-on-year to Rs 1,974.82 crore in Q4 FY25, compared to the same quarter last year.

Total expenses fell 19.62% YoY to Rs 1,933.84 crore in Q4 FY25. The cost of material consumed stood at Rs 681.89 crore (down 39.24% YoY) while employee benefit expenses was at Rs 51.87 crore (down 12.66% YoY), and finance cost stood at Rs 76.55 crore (up 23.52% YoY).

 

EBITDA tanked 17% to Rs 180.8 crore during the quarter, compared with Rs 218.6 crore posted in the corresponding quarter last fiscal. EBITDA margin added to 9% in Q4 FY25, compared with 8.6% in Q4 FY24.

The companys order book stood at Rs 14,905 crore as on 31 March 2025.

The Road sector holds the largest share with Rs 8,688 crore, accounting for 58.3% of the total order book. The power transmission & distribution (T&D) segment follows with Rs 3,618 crore, representing 24.3%. Road HAM (hybrid annuity model) projects contribute Rs 1,859 crore, or 12.5%, while the Railways segment accounts for Rs 320 crore, making up 2.1%. Finally, the EPC projects in building and others stand at Rs 420 crore, or 2.8% of the overall order book.

The companys standalone debt stands at Rs 1,405 crore, which is composed of Rs 101 crore in equipment/term loans, Rs 300 crore in non-convertible debentures (NCDs), and Rs 1,004 crore in working capital loans.

The BOT (build-operate-transfer) division reported a toll collection of Rs 348 crore in Q4 FY25, marking a 6% year-on-year (YoY) growth.

On a full year basis, the companys standalone net profit tanked 55.45% to Rs 197.24 crore on 8.60% decline in revenue from operations to Rs 7061.42 crore in FY25 over FY24.

Ashoka Buildcon is engaged in the construction & maintenance of roads and supporting services to land support and operation of toll roads.

Shares of Ashoka Buildcon rallied 4.14% to end at Rs 211.35 on Friday, 23 May 2025.

First Published: May 24 2025 | 3:01 PM IST

