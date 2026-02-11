Wonder Electricals standalone net profit declines 88.80% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 31.13% to Rs 152.56 crore

Net profit of Wonder Electricals declined 88.80% to Rs 0.57 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 5.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 31.13% to Rs 152.56 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 221.53 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.152.56221.533.305.232.749.680.797.920.575.09

Powered by Capital Market - Live News