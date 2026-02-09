Worldwide Aluminium reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 66.32% to Rs 25.23 crore

Worldwide Aluminium reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 66.32% to Rs 25.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 15.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.25.2315.170.04-3.360.010.010.010.0100.01

Powered by Capital Market - Live News