Monday, February 09, 2026 | 09:12 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Worldwide Aluminium reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2025 quarter

Worldwide Aluminium reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 09 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

Sales rise 66.32% to Rs 25.23 crore

Worldwide Aluminium reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 66.32% to Rs 25.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 15.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales25.2315.17 66 OPM %0.04-3.36 -PBDT0.010.01 0 PBT0.010.01 0 NP00.01 -100

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

UTL Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the December 2025 quarter

UTL Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the December 2025 quarter

India's forex reserves rise to record $723.77 billion

India's forex reserves rise to record $723.77 billion

GRSE secures Rs 33-cr MEA order for seychelles coast guard ship refit

GRSE secures Rs 33-cr MEA order for seychelles coast guard ship refit

Stock Alert: State Bank of India, Hi-Tech Pipes, Ram Ratna Wires, Tata Steel, Godawari Power

Stock Alert: State Bank of India, Hi-Tech Pipes, Ram Ratna Wires, Tata Steel, Godawari Power

GIFT Nifty hints at green start for equities; Takaichi secures historic mandate in Japan

GIFT Nifty hints at green start for equities; Takaichi secures historic mandate in Japan

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 09 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayQ3 Results TodayAnthropic Claude CoworkGold and Silver Price TodayWeather TodayPFC-REC MergerBest FD Rates For Senior CitizenGate 2026 Exam DatePersonal Finance