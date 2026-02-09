India's forex reserves rise to record $723.77 billion
According to the central banks data, foreign currency assets (FCAs) the largest component of the reserves declined by USD 493 million to USD 562.39 billion during the week.
In contrast, the value of gold reserves surged by USD 14.59 billion to USD 137.68 billion, emerging as the primary driver behind the sharp overall increase in reserves.
The RBI data also showed that Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) rose by USD 216 million to USD 18.95 billion, while Indias reserve position with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) increased by USD 44 million to USD 4.75 billion during the reporting week.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Feb 09 2026 | 9:05 AM IST