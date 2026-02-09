Monday, February 09, 2026 | 09:12 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India's forex reserves rise to record $723.77 billion

India's forex reserves rise to record $723.77 billion

Last Updated : Feb 09 2026 | 9:05 AM IST
Indias foreign exchange reserves jumped by USD 14.36 billion to a fresh all-time high of USD 723.77 billion in the week ended January 30, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said on Friday.

According to the central banks data, foreign currency assets (FCAs) the largest component of the reserves declined by USD 493 million to USD 562.39 billion during the week.

In contrast, the value of gold reserves surged by USD 14.59 billion to USD 137.68 billion, emerging as the primary driver behind the sharp overall increase in reserves.

The RBI data also showed that Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) rose by USD 216 million to USD 18.95 billion, while Indias reserve position with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) increased by USD 44 million to USD 4.75 billion during the reporting week.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

GRSE secures Rs 33-cr MEA order for seychelles coast guard ship refit

GRSE secures Rs 33-cr MEA order for seychelles coast guard ship refit

Stock Alert: State Bank of India, Hi-Tech Pipes, Ram Ratna Wires, Tata Steel, Godawari Power

Stock Alert: State Bank of India, Hi-Tech Pipes, Ram Ratna Wires, Tata Steel, Godawari Power

GIFT Nifty hints at green start for equities; Takaichi secures historic mandate in Japan

GIFT Nifty hints at green start for equities; Takaichi secures historic mandate in Japan

Godawari Power & Ispat board approves additional investment in Godawari New Energy

Godawari Power & Ispat board approves additional investment in Godawari New Energy

Board of Godawari Power & Ispat approves disposal of entire stake in Ardent Steel

Board of Godawari Power & Ispat approves disposal of entire stake in Ardent Steel

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 09 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayQ3 Results TodayAnthropic Claude CoworkGold and Silver Price TodayWeather TodayPFC-REC MergerBest FD Rates For Senior CitizenGate 2026 Exam DatePersonal Finance