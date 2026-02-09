Stock Alert: State Bank of India, Hi-Tech Pipes, Ram Ratna Wires, Tata Steel, Godawari Power
Sammaan Capital shares are banned from F&O trading on 9 February 2026.
Result Today:
Zydus Lifesciences, Aurobindo Pharma, All Time Plastics, Amber Enterprises India, Bajaj Electricals, Bata India, Enviro Infra Engineers, PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery, GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals, Happiest Minds Technologies, Navin Fluorine International, P N Gadgil Jewellers, Ramco Cements, Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company, Trident, and Vadilal Industries will release quarterly earnings today.
Stocks to Watch:
KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration has reported 65.09% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 22.66 crore on a 33.29% increase in total income to Rs 155.09 crore in Q3 FY26 as compared with Q3 FY25.
State Bank of India has reported 24.49% jump in net profit to Rs 21,028 crore on a 9.69% increase in total income to Rs 1,40,915 crore in Q3 FY26 as compared with Q3 FY25.
Hi-Tech Pipes has reported 14.2% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 17.38 crore despite a 24.6% increase in net revenue from operations to Rs 1,069.58 crore in Q3 FY26 as compared with Q3 FY25.
Ram Ratna Wires reported a 73.1% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 31.28 crore on 43.8% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 1,277.93 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.
Baazar Style Retails consolidated net profit declined 37.65% to Rs 18.96 crore on 13.33% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 466.47 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.
Tata Steel reported a sharp 723.14% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 2688.70 crore on 6.4% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 56,646.05 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.
Sonata Software reported a 13.17% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 104.36 crore despite a 45.36% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 3,080.58 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q2 FY26.
Godawari Power & Ispat reported a 1.1% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 143 crore despite a 12.2% fall in revenue to Rs 1,139 crore in Q3 FY26 as compared with Q3 FY25.
Sula Vineyards reported a sharp 67.6% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 9.1 crore on a 9.9% fall in revenue to Rs 180 crore in Q3 FY26 as compared with Q3 FY25.
First Published: Feb 09 2026 | 9:04 AM IST