Monday, February 09, 2026 | 09:12 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Stock Alert: State Bank of India, Hi-Tech Pipes, Ram Ratna Wires, Tata Steel, Godawari Power

Stock Alert: State Bank of India, Hi-Tech Pipes, Ram Ratna Wires, Tata Steel, Godawari Power

Last Updated : Feb 09 2026 | 9:05 AM IST
Securities in F&O Ban:

Sammaan Capital shares are banned from F&O trading on 9 February 2026.

Result Today:

Zydus Lifesciences, Aurobindo Pharma, All Time Plastics, Amber Enterprises India, Bajaj Electricals, Bata India, Enviro Infra Engineers, PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery, GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals, Happiest Minds Technologies, Navin Fluorine International, P N Gadgil Jewellers, Ramco Cements, Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company, Trident, and Vadilal Industries will release quarterly earnings today.

Stocks to Watch:

KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration has reported 65.09% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 22.66 crore on a 33.29% increase in total income to Rs 155.09 crore in Q3 FY26 as compared with Q3 FY25.

 

Also Read

BSE, Stock Markets

Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty hints at solid start, up 240 pts; Nikkei jumps 5% after Takaichi win

gold, gold prices, spot gold

Gold rises above $5,000 as dip-buyers return to market after volatile week

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, on Feb. 6

Goldman traders warn stock selling to continue in choppy US markets

Stocks to watch today

Stocks to Watch today: Tata Steel, SBI, Hind Zinc, BEML, PFC, Aurobindo

gold

Gold prices fall ₹10 to ₹1,56,590; silver down ₹100, trades at ₹2,84,900

State Bank of India has reported 24.49% jump in net profit to Rs 21,028 crore on a 9.69% increase in total income to Rs 1,40,915 crore in Q3 FY26 as compared with Q3 FY25.

Hi-Tech Pipes has reported 14.2% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 17.38 crore despite a 24.6% increase in net revenue from operations to Rs 1,069.58 crore in Q3 FY26 as compared with Q3 FY25.

Ram Ratna Wires reported a 73.1% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 31.28 crore on 43.8% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 1,277.93 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

Baazar Style Retails consolidated net profit declined 37.65% to Rs 18.96 crore on 13.33% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 466.47 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

Tata Steel reported a sharp 723.14% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 2688.70 crore on 6.4% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 56,646.05 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

Sonata Software reported a 13.17% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 104.36 crore despite a 45.36% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 3,080.58 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q2 FY26.

Godawari Power & Ispat reported a 1.1% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 143 crore despite a 12.2% fall in revenue to Rs 1,139 crore in Q3 FY26 as compared with Q3 FY25.

Sula Vineyards reported a sharp 67.6% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 9.1 crore on a 9.9% fall in revenue to Rs 180 crore in Q3 FY26 as compared with Q3 FY25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

GIFT Nifty hints at green start for equities; Takaichi secures historic mandate in Japan

GIFT Nifty hints at green start for equities; Takaichi secures historic mandate in Japan

Godawari Power & Ispat board approves additional investment in Godawari New Energy

Godawari Power & Ispat board approves additional investment in Godawari New Energy

Board of Godawari Power & Ispat approves disposal of entire stake in Ardent Steel

Board of Godawari Power & Ispat approves disposal of entire stake in Ardent Steel

Godawari Power & Ispat approves amendment to object clause of MoA

Godawari Power & Ispat approves amendment to object clause of MoA

Godawari Power & Ispat approves purchase of railway wagons for captive use

Godawari Power & Ispat approves purchase of railway wagons for captive use

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 09 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayQ3 Results TodayAnthropic Claude CoworkGold and Silver Price TodayWeather TodayPFC-REC MergerBest FD Rates For Senior CitizenGate 2026 Exam DatePersonal Finance