WPIL consolidated net profit declines 90.91% in the December 2024 quarter

WPIL consolidated net profit declines 90.91% in the December 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 12 2025 | 6:10 PM IST

Sales decline 11.40% to Rs 381.60 crore

Net profit of WPIL declined 90.91% to Rs 31.34 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 344.92 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 11.40% to Rs 381.60 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 430.68 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales381.60430.68 -11 OPM %12.6116.24 -PBDT53.9772.02 -25 PBT45.6364.36 -29 NP31.34344.92 -91

First Published: Feb 12 2025 | 5:45 PM IST

