XPRO India consolidated net profit rises 191.10% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 3.33% to Rs 128.41 crore

For the full year,net profit declined 3.26% to Rs 43.88 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 45.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 8.92% to Rs 465.41 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 510.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of XPRO India rose 191.10% to Rs 12.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 3.33% to Rs 128.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 124.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.