Yaan Enterprises standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Yaan Enterprises standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 20 2025 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales rise 16.13% to Rs 0.72 crore

Net profit of Yaan Enterprises rose 100.00% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 16.13% to Rs 0.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales0.720.62 16 OPM %6.943.23 -PBDT0.050.03 67 PBT0.030.02 50 NP0.020.01 100

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 20 2025 | 7:54 AM IST

