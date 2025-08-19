Tuesday, August 19, 2025 | 07:56 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GNG Electronics increases corporate guarantee extended for Electronics Bazaar (FZC)

GNG Electronics increases corporate guarantee extended for Electronics Bazaar (FZC)

Image

Last Updated : Aug 19 2025 | 7:50 PM IST

At board meeting held on 19 August 2025

The board ofGNG Electronics at its meeting held on 19 August 2025 has approved the enhancement of Corporate Guarantee from AED 10,000,000 (AED 10 million) to AED 15,000,000 (AED 15 million) in favour of Commercial Bank of Dubai as security for the working capital facility availed by Electronics Bazaar (FZC), material subsidiary of the Company.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

L T Foods expands its Meal Kit portfolio

L T Foods expands its Meal Kit portfolio

Indian Oil Corporation signs MoU with Air India

Indian Oil Corporation signs MoU with Air India

Info Edge (India) appoints Ambarish Raghuvanshi as Interim CFO

Info Edge (India) appoints Ambarish Raghuvanshi as Interim CFO

IRFC sanctions fresh term loan of Rs 199.70 cr for development of Surat Multi-Modal Transport Hub

IRFC sanctions fresh term loan of Rs 199.70 cr for development of Surat Multi-Modal Transport Hub

Prestige Estates Projects fixes record date for dividend

Prestige Estates Projects fixes record date for dividend

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 19 2025 | 6:37 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEMumbai Rains LIVEIndia Asia Cup Squad Announcement LIVEStocks to Watch TodayWho is Manika VishwakarmaGold-Silver Price TodayWho is Sudershan ReddyBlueStone Jewellery IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon