Wednesday, August 20, 2025 | 09:07 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Supreme Commercial Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 600.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Supreme Commercial Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 600.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 20 2025 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales rise 47.48% to Rs 2.05 crore

Net profit of Supreme Commercial Enterprises rose 600.00% to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 47.48% to Rs 2.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales2.051.39 47 OPM %13.172.16 -PBDT0.270.03 800 PBT0.270.03 800 NP0.210.03 600

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Info Edge CFO, Chintan Thakkar resigns

Info Edge CFO, Chintan Thakkar resigns

Kilburn Engineering partners with Komline-Sanderson Corporation

Kilburn Engineering partners with Komline-Sanderson Corporation

GNG Electronics increases corporate guarantee extended for Electronics Bazaar (FZC)

GNG Electronics increases corporate guarantee extended for Electronics Bazaar (FZC)

L T Foods expands its Meal Kit portfolio

L T Foods expands its Meal Kit portfolio

Indian Oil Corporation signs MoU with Air India

Indian Oil Corporation signs MoU with Air India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 20 2025 | 7:54 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEMumbai RainsStocks to Watch TodayETFs To BuyWho is Manika VishwakarmaGold-Silver Price TodayWho is Sudershan ReddyMangal Electrical IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon