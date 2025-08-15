Yamuna Syndicate standalone net profit rises 11.11% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 0.05% to Rs 19.33 croreNet profit of Yamuna Syndicate rose 11.11% to Rs 0.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 0.05% to Rs 19.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 19.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales19.3319.34 0 OPM %2.381.91 -PBDT1.110.98 13 PBT1.090.96 14 NP0.800.72 11
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content