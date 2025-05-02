Yasho Industries consolidated net profit declines 71.96% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 6.27% to Rs 182.81 croreNet profit of Yasho Industries declined 71.96% to Rs 5.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 17.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 6.27% to Rs 182.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 172.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 89.45% to Rs 6.11 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 57.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 12.63% to Rs 668.50 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 593.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales182.81172.03 6 668.50593.56 13 OPM %17.9818.11 -16.3816.81 - PBDT21.0126.98 -22 59.0892.34 -36 PBT8.0323.01 -65 9.0276.72 -88 NP5.0317.94 -72 6.1157.94 -89
