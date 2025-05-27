Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services consolidated net profit rises 0.96% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 30.40% to Rs 231.78 croreNet profit of Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services rose 0.96% to Rs 38.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 38.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 30.40% to Rs 231.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 177.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 14.04% to Rs 130.55 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 114.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 31.31% to Rs 880.49 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 670.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales231.78177.75 30 880.49670.55 31 OPM %24.6126.18 -25.0126.83 - PBDT61.4051.81 19 228.85186.13 23 PBT48.5344.11 10 171.74156.83 10 NP38.7238.35 1 130.55114.48 14
