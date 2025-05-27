Venus Pipes & Tubes standalone net profit declines 5.31% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 15.19% to Rs 258.14 croreNet profit of Venus Pipes & Tubes declined 5.31% to Rs 23.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 25.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 15.19% to Rs 258.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 224.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 8.04% to Rs 92.89 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 85.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 19.49% to Rs 958.53 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 802.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales258.14224.10 15 958.53802.20 19 OPM %16.1220.09 -17.4918.24 - PBDT37.2137.64 -1 143.90127.42 13 PBT32.4233.81 -4 125.37115.65 8 NP23.7125.04 -5 92.8985.98 8
