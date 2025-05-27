Tuesday, May 27, 2025 | 09:13 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sundaram Finance consolidated net profit rises 106.41% in the March 2025 quarter

Sundaram Finance consolidated net profit rises 106.41% in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 27 2025 | 9:08 AM IST

Sales rise 4.79% to Rs 2259.05 crore

Net profit of Sundaram Finance rose 106.41% to Rs 552.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 267.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 4.79% to Rs 2259.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2155.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 30.88% to Rs 1879.44 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1436.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 16.77% to Rs 8485.63 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 7267.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales2259.052155.89 5 8485.637267.12 17 OPM %83.7075.69 -80.3577.54 - PBDT828.06685.25 21 2669.952235.71 19 PBT764.78632.33 21 2447.392052.85 19 NP552.98267.91 106 1879.441436.02 31

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Venus Pipes & Tubes standalone net profit declines 5.31% in the March 2025 quarter

Venus Pipes & Tubes standalone net profit declines 5.31% in the March 2025 quarter

Atam Valves standalone net profit declines 20.52% in the March 2025 quarter

Atam Valves standalone net profit declines 20.52% in the March 2025 quarter

Digicontent reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.19 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Digicontent reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.19 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Crown Lifters standalone net profit rises 72.87% in the March 2025 quarter

Crown Lifters standalone net profit rises 72.87% in the March 2025 quarter

Snowman Logistics standalone net profit rises 81.40% in the March 2025 quarter

Snowman Logistics standalone net profit rises 81.40% in the March 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 27 2025 | 7:36 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayPBKS vs MI LIVE ScoreMBOSE SSLC Supplementary Exam ResultGold-Silver Price TodayTej Pratap Yadav ExpulsionLeela Hotel IPOQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon