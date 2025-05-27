Atam Valves standalone net profit declines 20.52% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 14.72% to Rs 14.71 croreNet profit of Atam Valves declined 20.52% to Rs 2.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 14.72% to Rs 14.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 17.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 8.06% to Rs 6.30 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 5.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 15.02% to Rs 60.50 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 52.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales14.7117.25 -15 60.5052.60 15 OPM %22.5023.07 -16.4618.61 - PBDT3.053.75 -19 9.158.68 5 PBT2.873.60 -20 8.528.03 6 NP2.132.68 -21 6.305.83 8
