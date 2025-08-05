Tuesday, August 05, 2025 | 11:54 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Yen holds near recent highs; BOJ hints at more hikes

Yen holds near recent highs; BOJ hints at more hikes

Image

Last Updated : Aug 05 2025 | 11:50 AM IST
The Japanese yen held firm around 147 per dollar on Tuesday, buoyed by hints from the Bank of Japan that rate hikes remain on the table if global trade tensions ease. The yen has surged over 2% in just two sessions, helped by a weaker dollar after a soft US jobs report raised hopes of a Fed rate cut in September. Meanwhile, the US dollar index edged up 0.12% to 98.7 as markets digest shifting monetary policy signals and await key economic data like the ISM PMI and June trade numbers for fresh direction.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Targeting by US unjustified and unreasonable, responds India MEA after Trump threat over Russia oil imports

Targeting by US unjustified and unreasonable, responds India MEA after Trump threat over Russia oil imports

NBCC (India) receives work order of Rs 102.97 cr

NBCC (India) receives work order of Rs 102.97 cr

Angel One's client base jumps 28% YoY in July'25

Angel One's client base jumps 28% YoY in July'25

K.P. Energy consolidated net profit rises 39.59% in the June 2025 quarter

K.P. Energy consolidated net profit rises 39.59% in the June 2025 quarter

GPT Infra rises after Q1 PAT jumps 40% YoY to Rs 23 cr

GPT Infra rises after Q1 PAT jumps 40% YoY to Rs 23 cr

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 05 2025 | 11:38 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayBritannia Q1 Results previewQ1 Result TodayHighway Infrastructure IPO Gold and Silver Rate TodayJioBalckRock New FundKnowledge Realty REIT IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon