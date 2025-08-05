K.P. Energy consolidated net profit rises 39.59% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 72.57% to Rs 219.47 croreNet profit of K.P. Energy rose 39.59% to Rs 25.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 18.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 72.57% to Rs 219.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 127.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales219.47127.18 73 OPM %22.0417.61 -PBDT40.1525.58 57 PBT34.6323.14 50 NP25.4218.21 40
