K.P. Energy consolidated net profit rises 39.59% in the June 2025 quarter

K.P. Energy consolidated net profit rises 39.59% in the June 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 05 2025 | 11:31 AM IST

Sales rise 72.57% to Rs 219.47 crore

Net profit of K.P. Energy rose 39.59% to Rs 25.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 18.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 72.57% to Rs 219.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 127.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales219.47127.18 73 OPM %22.0417.61 -PBDT40.1525.58 57 PBT34.6323.14 50 NP25.4218.21 40

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 05 2025 | 11:18 AM IST

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayBritannia Q1 Results previewQ1 Result TodayHighway Infrastructure IPO Gold and Silver Rate TodayJioBalckRock New FundKnowledge Realty REIT IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
