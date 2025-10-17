Friday, October 17, 2025 | 12:56 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Yen rallies past 150 on safe-haven demand and BOJ signals

Last Updated : Oct 17 2025 | 12:50 PM IST
The Japanese yen climbed beyond 150 per dollar on Friday, touching its strongest level in nearly two weeks as global investors sought safety amid renewed US-China trade tensions and a prolonged US government shutdown. The dollars weakness and dovish cues from the Federal Reserve added to the yens momentum. Meanwhile, Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda signaled the possibility of a rate hike if confidence in the economy continues to strengthen, keeping markets alert ahead of this months policy meeting. Political uncertainty also played a role, with opposition parties yet to respond to the ruling Liberal Democratic Partys October 21 proposal for a new prime ministerial vote.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

First Published: Oct 17 2025 | 12:37 PM IST

