Friday, October 17, 2025 | 12:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Zen Technologies acquires balance 24% stake in Applied Research International

Zen Technologies acquires balance 24% stake in Applied Research International

Image

Last Updated : Oct 17 2025 | 12:50 PM IST

Zen Technologies announced that it has completed the acquisition of the remaining 24% equity stake in Applied Research International (ARIPL), following its earlier purchase of a 76% stake in February 2025. With this transaction, ARIPL has now become a wholly owned subsidiary of Zen Technologies.

This strategic acquisition strengthens Zen Technologies' position as one of India's most diversified simulation and defence technology companies. Full ownership of ARIPL enables Zen to extend its simulation expertise into the naval and marine domains, complementing its existing leadership in land and air defence solutions.

With this integration, Zen Technologies will now be able to deliver comprehensive, multi domain simulation and training systems that cater to the evolving requirements of the Indian Army, Navy and Air Force. This acquisition represents a key step in Zen's mission to provide advanced, indigenously designed defence technologies that enhance preparedness, reduce foreign dependency, and improve operational readiness across Indian armed forces

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

SpiceJet offers Indian pilgrims non-stop flights to Najraf, Iraq

SpiceJet offers Indian pilgrims non-stop flights to Najraf, Iraq

Great Eastern Shipping Company contracts to sell 'Jag Pooja' Medium Range Product Tanker

Great Eastern Shipping Company contracts to sell 'Jag Pooja' Medium Range Product Tanker

Indegene expands its consulting practice to support life sciences organizations

Indegene expands its consulting practice to support life sciences organizations

Punjab & Sind Bank Q2 PAT climbs 23% YoY to Rs 295 cr

Punjab & Sind Bank Q2 PAT climbs 23% YoY to Rs 295 cr

Subros wins new order of Rs 27 cr from Indian Railways

Subros wins new order of Rs 27 cr from Indian Railways

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 17 2025 | 12:35 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayPF Withdrawal RulesMuhurat Trading 2025 Stocks PicksGold-Silver Price TodayInfosys Q2 ResultsEternal Q2 ResultsOTT Release this weekUS Visa BulletinUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon