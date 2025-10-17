Friday, October 17, 2025 | 01:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
PB Fintech allots 20.72 lakh equity shares under ESOP

PB Fintech allots 20.72 lakh equity shares under ESOP

Last Updated : Oct 17 2025 | 12:50 PM IST
PB Fintech has allotted 20,72,911 equity shares under ESOP on 16 October 2025. Consequent to the above allotment, the issued and paid-up share capital of the Company stands increased from Rs. 91,86,14,728/- consisting of 45,93,07,364 equity shares having a face value of Rs. 2/- each to Rs. 92,27,60,550/- consisting of 46,13,80,275 equity shares having a face value of Rs. 2/- each.

First Published: Oct 17 2025 | 12:37 PM IST

