Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Yen weakens on trade optimism, BOJ outlook in focus

Yen weakens on trade optimism, BOJ outlook in focus

Last Updated : Aug 12 2025 | 10:50 AM IST
The yen slipped past 148 per dollar on Tuesday, extending losses for a third straight session as improved global trade prospects curbed safe-haven demand. A 90-day extension of the USChina trade truce eased tensions and supported risk sentiment. The dollar index steadied near 98.3 as markets awaited US inflation data for clues on the Federal Reserves policy path. In Japan, focus remains on the Bank of Japans policy outlook and upcoming economic releases, including Q2 GDP, producer prices, and machine tool orders.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Bata India slips as Q1 PAT drops 70% YoY to Rs 52 cr

Highway Infrastructure spurts on debut

Goldiam International jumps after Q1 PAT jumps 53% YoY

John Cockerill India bags Rs 270-cr order from JSW JFE Electrical Steel Nashik

Wall Street Ends Lower Ahead of Key Inflation Data, Oil Stocks Lead Declines

First Published: Aug 12 2025 | 10:33 AM IST

