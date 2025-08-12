Tuesday, August 12, 2025 | 10:19 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
John Cockerill India bags Rs 270-cr order from JSW JFE Electrical Steel Nashik

John Cockerill India bags Rs 270-cr order from JSW JFE Electrical Steel Nashik

Last Updated : Aug 12 2025 | 10:16 AM IST

John Cockerill India announced that it has secured an order worth around Rs 270 crore from JSW JFE Electrical Steel Nashik.

The contract includes engineering, design, manufacturing, and supplying essential components for tunnel furnaces. This encompasses coil handling arrangements and also involves supervising the erection and commissioning at the Nashik facility. The project is set to be completed by May 2027.

John Cockerill India is part of the John Cockerill Group (previously known as the CMI Group), headquartered in Belgium. It has two manufacturing facilities at Taloja and Hedavali, both in Maharashtra, and has a global footprint across Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, North America, and South America.

 

The companys consolidated net profit surged 5833.3% to Rs 1.72 crore on a 12% drop in revenue from operations to Rs 82.12 crore in Q2 CY25 over Q2 CY24.

Shares of John Cockerill India shed 0.19% to Rs 4,402.15 on the BSE.

Wall Street Ends Lower Ahead of Key Inflation Data, Oil Stocks Lead Declines

HBL Engineering receives LoA from West Central Railway

Sterlite Technologies onboard senior executives to grow its optical solutions biz across US and Europe

Inox Green Energy gains on bagging long-term O&M deal for 182 MW wind projects

HBL Engineering spurts on securing Rs 54 crore LoA from West Central railway

First Published: Aug 12 2025 | 9:59 AM IST

