Fractal Industries lists at 6% premium on BSE; hits lower circuit

Fractal Industries traded at Rs 217.55 on the BSE, slightly higher than the issue price of Rs 216.

The scrip listed at Rs 229, a 6.01% premium to the issue price. The stock was locked in a 5% lower circuit from the listing price. It touched a high of Rs 229 and a low of Rs 217.55, with around 9.99 lakh shares changing hands on the counter.

Fractal Industries IPO was subscribed 5.13 times. The issue opened for bidding on 16 February 2026 and it closed on 18 February 2026. The price band of the IPO was fixed between Rs 205 to Rs 216 per share.

The IPO comprised a fresh issue of 22,68,600 equity shares. The promoter and promoter group shareholding diluted to 69.07% from 97.15% pre-issue.

The company intends to utilise the net proceeds for funding working capital requirements and general corporate purposes.

Ahead of the IPO, Fractal Industries on Friday, 13 February 2026, raised Rs 13.93 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 6.45 lakh shares at Rs 216 each to 6 anchor investors.

Fractal Industries is engaged in the designing, sourcing and manufacturing of garments, along with providing end-to-end warehousing and supply chain solutions for e-commerce platforms such as Myntra, Ajio and similar marketplaces. With a pan-India presence, the company operates as a full-service garment manufacturer and technology-driven supply chain partner, focusing on fast-moving, high-quality apparel for online marketplaces.

The company integrates agile design-to-delivery manufacturing, scalable production capabilities, stringent quality control and data-driven supply chain management to help brands and private labels accelerate speed-to-market, improve margins and enhance customer satisfaction. In addition to manufacturing, Fractal Industries offers integrated warehousing and fulfilment solutions that enable apparel brands and e-commerce partners to streamline and optimise their operations. Its manufacturing unit is located in Mumbai, while warehouses are strategically located in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Haryana, West Bengal and Karnataka.

The company also provides a range of value-added services, including a product management system, data analytics, integrated logistics management, an order management system (OMS), inventory and returns management, order anomaly detection and multi-channel sales enablement. As of 30 September 2025, the company had 45 permanent employees and 38 labours on a contract basis.

The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 47.30 crore and net profit of Rs 6.78 crore for the period ended 30 September 2025.

