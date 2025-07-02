Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Ltd Spurts 2.33%

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Ltd has lost 2.55% over last one month compared to 4.05% gain in BSE Information Technology index and 2.97% rise in the SENSEX
Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Ltd gained 2.33% today to trade at Rs 423. The BSE Information Technology index is up 0.36% to quote at 38166.08. The index is up 4.05 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Control Print Ltd increased 1.97% and Zensar Technologies Ltd added 1.9% on the day. The BSE Information Technology index went up 0.33 % over last one year compared to the 5.47% surge in benchmark SENSEX.
On the BSE, 3958 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 50119 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 597 on 17 Dec 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 268.2 on 01 Jul 2024.
