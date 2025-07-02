Wednesday, July 02, 2025 | 09:09 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Stock Alert: Hyundai Motor India, Maruti Suzuki India, V-Mart Retail, JSW Energy

Stock Alert: Hyundai Motor India, Maruti Suzuki India, V-Mart Retail, JSW Energy

Last Updated : Jul 02 2025 | 9:04 AM IST
Securities in F&O Ban:

RBL Bank shares are banned from F&O trading on 2 July 2025.

Stocks to Watch:

Hyundai Motor India has achieved total monthly sales of 60,924 units in June 2025. SUVs contributed 67.6% to HMIL total domestic sales in June 2025. Also, the total sales for the April-June quarter FY2026 were reported at 1,80,399 units.

Maruti Suzuki Indias total sales declined 6.27% to 167,993 units in June 2025 as against 179,228 units sold in June 2024. Total production fell 4.17% to 127,545 units in June 2025 compared with 133,095 units in June 2024.

V-mart Retails revenue from operations stood at Rs 885 crore in Q1 FY26, up 13% compared with Rs 786 crore in Q1 FY25. The same store sales growth (SSSG) stood at 1% in Q1 FY26.

 

JSW Energys step-down subsidiary, JSW Renew Energy Thirty Seven, has signed battery energy storage purchase agreements (BESPA) with Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam for 250 MW / 500 MWh standalone battery energy storage system (BESS). The BESPA is signed for a duration of 12 years, with a tariff of Rs 2,24,000 per MW per month

Lloyds Metals & Energy announced that iron ore production remained stable at around 4.0 million tonnes, maintaining last years robust levels. Direct reduced iron (DRI) production rose 3% to 79,033 tonnes in Q1 FY26.

Ceigall Indias subsidiary, Ceigall Northern Ayodhya Bypass has received construction order worth Rs 1,199.30 crore from National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) on hybrid annuity mode.

AstraZeneca Pharma India has received permission from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation, Directorate General of Health Services, Government of India to import for sale and distribution of Durvalumab Solution for infusion 120 mg/2.4 ml and 500 mg/10 ml (Brand name: Imfinzi) for an additional indication.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jul 02 2025 | 7:58 AM IST

