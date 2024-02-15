Zee Learn reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.09 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Sales rise 23.75% to Rs 67.73 croreNet profit of Zee Learn reported to Rs 1.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net loss of Rs 161.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 23.75% to Rs 67.73 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 54.73 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales67.7354.73 24 OPM %32.9118.62 -PBDT6.782.53 168 PBT0.33-5.91 LP NP1.09-161.08 LP
