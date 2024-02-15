Sensex (    %)
                        
JHS Svendgaard Laboratories reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 15 2024 | 9:27 AM IST
Sales decline 35.56% to Rs 14.30 crore
Net profit of JHS Svendgaard Laboratories reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net loss of Rs 2.76 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 35.56% to Rs 14.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 22.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales14.3022.19 -36 OPM %-0.42-10.00 -PBDT2.17-1.44 LP PBT0.55-2.90 LP NP0.01-2.76 LP
First Published: Feb 15 2024 | 7:33 AM IST

