Steadfast Corporation reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.22 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 15 2024 | 9:27 AM IST
Sales reported at Rs 0.07 crore
Net Loss of Steadfast Corporation reported to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net loss of Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 and also during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales0.070.07 0 OPM %-285.71-42.86 -PBDT-0.20-0.02 -900 PBT-0.22-0.04 -450 NP-0.22-0.04 -450
First Published: Feb 15 2024 | 7:33 AM IST

