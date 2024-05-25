Zee Media Corporation reports consolidated net loss of Rs 6.51 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 21.19% to Rs 178.98 crore

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 98.43 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 68.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 11.42% to Rs 638.29 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 720.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net Loss of Zee Media Corporation reported to Rs 6.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 45.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 21.19% to Rs 178.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 147.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.178.98147.69638.29720.6214.60-3.46-6.148.3933.301.68-38.3049.886.30-21.65-123.24-41.77-6.51-45.79-98.43-68.81