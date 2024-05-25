Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Zee Media Corporation reports consolidated net loss of Rs 6.51 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 25 2024 | 9:09 AM IST
Sales rise 21.19% to Rs 178.98 crore
Net Loss of Zee Media Corporation reported to Rs 6.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 45.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 21.19% to Rs 178.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 147.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 98.43 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 68.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 11.42% to Rs 638.29 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 720.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales178.98147.69 21 638.29720.62 -11 OPM %14.60-3.46 --6.148.39 - PBDT33.301.68 1882 -38.3049.88 PL PBT6.30-21.65 LP -123.24-41.77 -195 NP-6.51-45.79 86 -98.43-68.81 -43
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 25 2024 | 7:39 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Elections LIVEPune Porsche crashTBSE results 2024IPL 2024 Qualifier 2 MatchIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon