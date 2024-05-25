Megri Soft consolidated net profit rises 100.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 86.49% to Rs 1.38 croreNet profit of Megri Soft rose 100.00% to Rs 0.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 86.49% to Rs 1.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 30.77% to Rs 0.68 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 40.25% to Rs 3.38 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
