Megri Soft consolidated net profit rises 100.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 25 2024 | 9:09 AM IST
Sales rise 86.49% to Rs 1.38 crore
Net profit of Megri Soft rose 100.00% to Rs 0.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 86.49% to Rs 1.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 30.77% to Rs 0.68 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 40.25% to Rs 3.38 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales1.380.74 86 3.382.41 40 OPM %28.2627.03 -28.1125.31 - PBDT0.400.21 90 1.010.77 31 PBT0.370.19 95 0.910.70 30 NP0.280.14 100 0.680.52 31
First Published: May 25 2024 | 7:39 AM IST

