Artson Engineering has signed the Brand Equity and Business Promotion (BEBP) Agreement with Tata Sons, thereby entitling the Company to utilize the mark/s viz., A TATA ENTERPRISE and / or A TATA PRODUCT in addition to the TATA LOGO. This marks a major milestone in the Company's journey.