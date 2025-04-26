Saturday, April 26, 2025 | 09:08 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Zenotech Laboratories standalone net profit rises 86.36% in the March 2025 quarter

Zenotech Laboratories standalone net profit rises 86.36% in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Apr 26 2025 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales rise 37.33% to Rs 11.11 crore

Net profit of Zenotech Laboratories rose 86.36% to Rs 1.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 37.33% to Rs 11.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 8.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 32.41% to Rs 5.61 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 8.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 6.04% to Rs 38.98 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 36.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales11.118.09 37 38.9836.76 6 OPM %40.2334.24 -36.3846.87 - PBDT4.963.10 60 15.7318.23 -14 PBT3.231.37 136 8.7711.14 -21 NP1.230.66 86 5.618.30 -32

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Hindalco successfully delivers 10K aluminium battery enclosures to Mahindra

Hindalco successfully delivers 10K aluminium battery enclosures to Mahindra

Patel Engineering successfully bids for Rs 1318 cr CIDCO's Kondhane Dam project

Patel Engineering successfully bids for Rs 1318 cr CIDCO's Kondhane Dam project

Brainbees Solutions announces change in senior management personnel

Brainbees Solutions announces change in senior management personnel

NTPC Green Energy signs MoU with Honeywell UOP India

NTPC Green Energy signs MoU with Honeywell UOP India

Tech Mahindra gains after Q4 PAT rises 19% QoQ; declares dividend of Rs 30/sh

Tech Mahindra gains after Q4 PAT rises 19% QoQ; declares dividend of Rs 30/sh

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 26 2025 | 7:30 AM IST

Explore News

RCB vs RR Pitch ReportStocks to Watch TodayRIL Q4 Results 2025Gold Silver Price TodayIndus Waters Treaty SuspendedUP Board Topper List 2025What is India-Pak Shimla AgreementAxis Bank Q4 Result 2025IPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon