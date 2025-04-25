Friday, April 25, 2025 | 07:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Brainbees Solutions announces change in senior management personnel

Brainbees Solutions announces change in senior management personnel

Image

Last Updated : Apr 25 2025 | 7:04 PM IST
Brainbees Solutions announced that Nitin Agarwal, Senior Management Personnel of Brainbees Solutions, and the Chief Executive Officer & the Director of Globalbees Brands, a subsidiary of the Company, has tendered his resignation, vide the letter dated 24 April 2025, from the services of Globalbees Brands, due to personal reasons. Nitin Agarwal ceased to be the Director of Globalbees Brands and Senior Management Personnel of the Company w.e.f. close of business hours on 24 April 2025. He will be available to assist with all transition actions until close of business hours on 23 May 2025.

Anuj Jain, Chief Business Officer of FirstCry's Pre-School segment and Sr. Vice President Marketing of the Company, has taken charge as the CEO of Globalbees Brands and the Senior Management Personnel of the Company with effect from April 25, 2025. Anuj has been an integral part of the management of the Company since July 2012 and has 23+ years of indutsry experience including companies like ITC and L'Orl. He completed his PGDM in Marketing, Finance and Strategy from IIM Lucknow and graduated from Birla Institute of Technology, Mesra.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

NTPC Green Energy signs MoU with Honeywell UOP India

NTPC Green Energy signs MoU with Honeywell UOP India

Tech Mahindra gains after Q4 PAT rises 19% QoQ; declares dividend of Rs 30/sh

Tech Mahindra gains after Q4 PAT rises 19% QoQ; declares dividend of Rs 30/sh

Poonawalla Fincorp consolidated net profit declines 81.21% in the March 2025 quarter

Poonawalla Fincorp consolidated net profit declines 81.21% in the March 2025 quarter

Kesoram Industries reports consolidated net profit of Rs 5765.62 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Kesoram Industries reports consolidated net profit of Rs 5765.62 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Motilal Oswal Wealth standalone net profit declines 4.25% in the March 2025 quarter

Motilal Oswal Wealth standalone net profit declines 4.25% in the March 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 25 2025 | 6:58 PM IST

Explore News

RCB vs RR Pitch ReportStocks to Watch TodayHindustan Unilever Q4 Results 2025Gold Silver Price TodayIndus Waters Treaty SuspendedUP Board Topper List 2025What is India-Pak Shimla AgreementAxis Bank Q4 Result 2025IPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon