Friday, April 25, 2025 | 07:09 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NTPC Green Energy signs MoU with Honeywell UOP India

NTPC Green Energy signs MoU with Honeywell UOP India

Image

Last Updated : Apr 25 2025 | 7:04 PM IST

For collaboration on Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) production

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between NTPC Green Energy (NGEL) and Honeywell UOP India (UOP) was exchanged between Sh. D M R Panda, Executive Director (Hydrogen), NTPC and Mr. Ranjit Kulkarni, VP & GM (ESS), Honeywell UOP on 25 April 2025.

The collaboration aims to explore the production of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) by conducting feasibility study that leverages Honeywell's proprietary eFining technology and carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions captured from NTPC's power plants and green hydrogen.

This MoU aims to collaborate on Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) production, which is a significant component of NTPC Green's ambitious Green Hydrogen Hub in Pudimadaka, Andhra Pradesh. The collaboration combines Honeywell UOP's expertise in Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) production with NTPC's endeavours in developing green hydrogen projects. SAF production is a key component of this ambitious Green Hydrogen Hub, which spans approximately 1,200 acres and is designed to serve as an integrated hub for green chemicals and sustainable manufacturing.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Tech Mahindra gains after Q4 PAT rises 19% QoQ; declares dividend of Rs 30/sh

Tech Mahindra gains after Q4 PAT rises 19% QoQ; declares dividend of Rs 30/sh

Poonawalla Fincorp consolidated net profit declines 81.21% in the March 2025 quarter

Poonawalla Fincorp consolidated net profit declines 81.21% in the March 2025 quarter

Kesoram Industries reports consolidated net profit of Rs 5765.62 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Kesoram Industries reports consolidated net profit of Rs 5765.62 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Motilal Oswal Wealth standalone net profit declines 4.25% in the March 2025 quarter

Motilal Oswal Wealth standalone net profit declines 4.25% in the March 2025 quarter

Tata Technologies consolidated net profit rises 20.12% in the March 2025 quarter

Tata Technologies consolidated net profit rises 20.12% in the March 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 25 2025 | 6:50 PM IST

Explore News

RCB vs RR Pitch ReportStocks to Watch TodayHindustan Unilever Q4 Results 2025Gold Silver Price TodayIndus Waters Treaty SuspendedUP Board Topper List 2025What is India-Pak Shimla AgreementAxis Bank Q4 Result 2025IPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon