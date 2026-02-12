Zim Laboratories consolidated net profit rises 10.00% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 12.80% to Rs 108.66 crore

Net profit of Zim Laboratories rose 10.00% to Rs 4.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 4.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 12.80% to Rs 108.66 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 96.33 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.108.6696.3311.7912.0111.0810.586.055.704.404.00

