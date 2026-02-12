Zim Laboratories consolidated net profit rises 10.00% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 12.80% to Rs 108.66 croreNet profit of Zim Laboratories rose 10.00% to Rs 4.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 4.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 12.80% to Rs 108.66 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 96.33 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales108.6696.33 13 OPM %11.7912.01 -PBDT11.0810.58 5 PBT6.055.70 6 NP4.404.00 10
First Published: Feb 12 2026 | 9:19 AM IST