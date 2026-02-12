Thursday, February 12, 2026 | 09:25 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Ansal Housing reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.93 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Ansal Housing reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.93 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 12 2026 | 9:19 AM IST

Sales decline 25.00% to Rs 66.09 crore

Net loss of Ansal Housing reported to Rs 1.93 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net profit of Rs 1.33 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 25.00% to Rs 66.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 88.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales66.0988.12 -25 OPM %11.2310.34 -PBDT7.679.74 -21 PBT-1.892.53 PL NP-1.931.33 PL

First Published: Feb 12 2026 | 9:18 AM IST

