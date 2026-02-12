Kilitch Drugs (India) consolidated net profit declines 25.67% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 4.20% to Rs 53.81 crore

Net profit of Kilitch Drugs (India) declined 25.67% to Rs 4.43 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 5.96 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 4.20% to Rs 53.81 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 56.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.53.8156.1711.4315.546.539.065.608.254.435.96

Powered by Capital Market - Live News