Zodiac Energy standalone net profit rises 68.24% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 53.36% to Rs 52.77 croreNet profit of Zodiac Energy rose 68.24% to Rs 2.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 53.36% to Rs 52.77 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 34.41 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales52.7734.41 53 OPM %9.308.78 -PBDT3.971.92 107 PBT3.771.73 118 NP2.491.48 68
