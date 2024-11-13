Vishal Bearings standalone net profit rises 181.25% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 23.27% to Rs 22.09 croreNet profit of Vishal Bearings rose 181.25% to Rs 0.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 23.27% to Rs 22.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 28.79 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales22.0928.79 -23 OPM %14.858.72 -PBDT2.201.65 33 PBT0.700.44 59 NP0.900.32 181
