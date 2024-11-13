Loyal Equipments standalone net profit declines 8.53% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 43.43% to Rs 14.76 croreNet profit of Loyal Equipments declined 8.53% to Rs 3.43 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3.75 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 43.43% to Rs 14.76 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 26.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales14.7626.09 -43 OPM %32.7219.66 -PBDT4.744.84 -2 PBT4.184.33 -3 NP3.433.75 -9
