Dr. Reddy's inks patent licensing agreement with Takeda

To commercialise Vonoprazan tablets in India

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories announced that it has entered into a non-exclusive patent licensing agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company (Takeda) to commercialise Vonoprazan tablets in India.

Vonoprazan is a novel, orally active potassium competitive acid blocker (PCAB), used to treat reflux esophagitis and other acid peptic disorders.

Dr. Reddy's will market Vonoprazan tablets under its own trademark VONO to be available in two strengths, 10mg and 20mg.

Acid Peptic Disorders (APD), which include Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Peptic Ulcer Disease (PUD), are very common in India. A pan-Indian cross-sectional survey of clinicians showed APD prevalence to be in the range of 37-39%. It is more common in the 18-59 age group, with heart burn and epigastric pain as common symptoms.