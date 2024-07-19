Business Standard
Dr. Reddy's inks patent licensing agreement with Takeda to commercialise Vonoprazan in India

Last Updated : Jul 19 2024 | 10:06 AM IST
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories said that it has entered into a non-exclusive patent licensing agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company to commercialise Vonoprazan tablets in India.
Vonoprazan is a novel, orally active potassium competitive acid blocker (PCAB), used to treat reflux esophagitis and other acid peptic disorders.
Dr. Reddys will market Vonoprazan tablets under its own trademark VONO and it would be available in two strengths, 10mg and 20mg.
Acid peptic disorders (APD), which include gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) and peptic ulcer disease (PUD), are very common in India. A pan-Indian cross-sectional survey of clinicians showed APD prevalence to be in the range of 37-39%. It is more common in the 18-59 age group, with heart burn and epigastric pain as common symptoms.
M.V. Ramana, CEO Branded Markets (India & Emerging Markets), Dr. Reddys, said: For over three decades, patients and healthcare professionals have trusted our products in the gastrointestinal segment including well-known brands such as Omez, Razo and others.
Leveraging our expertise in this therapy area, we are pleased to make the first-in-class drug Vonoprazan (Vono) available to patients in India. The non-exclusive patent licensing agreement with Takeda is part of our continuous efforts to make innovative medicines available to patients in India through strategic collaborations to meet unmet needs and enhance standard of care."

Dr Reddy's Labs is engaged in providing medicines. The firm operates in three segments: global generics, pharmaceutical services and active ingredients (PSAI) and proprietary products.
The drug maker reported 36.25% increase in net profit to Rs 1,307 crore on 12.48% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 7,083 crore in Q4 FY24 over Q4 FY23.
The scrip shed 0.04% to currently trade at Rs 6662.50 on the BSE.
First Published: Jul 19 2024 | 9:50 AM IST

