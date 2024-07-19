Infosys Ltd Surges 3.46%, BSE Information Technology index Gains 1.37%

Infosys Ltd has added 20.42% over last one month compared to 15.13% gain in BSE Information Technology index and 5.13% rise in the SENSEX

Infosys Ltd gained 3.46% today to trade at Rs 1820. The BSE Information Technology index is up 1.37% to quote at 41267.22. The index is up 15.13 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Kellton Tech Solutions Ltd increased 3.35% and Mphasis Ltd added 2.08% on the day. The BSE Information Technology index went up 31.07 % over last one year compared to the 20.33% surge in benchmark SENSEX.