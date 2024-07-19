Business Standard
Infosys Ltd Surges 3.46%, BSE Information Technology index Gains 1.37%

Last Updated : Jul 19 2024 | 9:51 AM IST
Infosys Ltd has added 20.42% over last one month compared to 15.13% gain in BSE Information Technology index and 5.13% rise in the SENSEX
Infosys Ltd gained 3.46% today to trade at Rs 1820. The BSE Information Technology index is up 1.37% to quote at 41267.22. The index is up 15.13 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Kellton Tech Solutions Ltd increased 3.35% and Mphasis Ltd added 2.08% on the day. The BSE Information Technology index went up 31.07 % over last one year compared to the 20.33% surge in benchmark SENSEX.
Infosys Ltd has added 20.42% over last one month compared to 15.13% gain in BSE Information Technology index and 5.13% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 1.42 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 3.94 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1843 on 19 Jul 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 1311.6 on 21 Jul 2023.
First Published: Jul 19 2024 | 9:30 AM IST

