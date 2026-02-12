Zydus Lifesciences gains on settlement with Astellas over Myrbetriq

Zydus Lifesciences rose 2.25% to Rs 918.30 after the company announced a settlement agreement with Astellas Pharma Inc. in relation to Myrbetriq (generic name: Mirabegron) in the United States.

The company, along with its wholly owned subsidiary Zydus Pharmaceuticals USA, has entered into a settlement that concludes all ongoing patent litigations with Astellas concerning Myrbetriq and Mirabegron.

Under the terms of the agreement, Zydus will pay Astellas an aggregate amount of $120 million. In addition, the company will pay a prepaid per-unit licensing fee on sales of its generic Mirabegron in the US from the date of the settlement until September 2027. Other terms of the agreement remain confidential. The settlement enables Zydus to continue marketing its generic Mirabegron product in the US market.

In April 2025, Zydus had informed exchanges that the United States District Court for the District of Delaware had ruled in favour of Astellas on the validity of US Patent No. 10,842,780 related to a sustained-release formulation of mirabegron marketed as Myrbetriq. The court order had upheld the patents validity, while issues relating to alleged infringement and damages were scheduled to be litigated at a consolidated jury trial in 2026.

Zydus Lifesciences is a global life sciences company with operations across pharmaceuticals, consumer wellness, and medical technology.

On a consolidated basis, its net profit rose 1.82% to Rs 1042.10 crore while net sales rose 32.34% to Rs 6780.40 crore in Q3 December 2025 over Q3 December 2024.

