Zaggle Prepaid inks pact with Rebel Foods

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services (Zaggle) announced that it has entered into an agreement with Rebel Foods.

Under the agreement, Zaggle will provide its Zaggle Zoyer platform to Rebel Foods for a period of one year. The contract has been awarded by a domestic entity and is in the nature of an agreement.

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services (Zaggle) is a leading player in spend management, with a differentiated value proposition and diversified user base. The company operates in the business-to-business-to-customer segment. It is one of the largest numbers of issued prepaid cards in India in partnership with its banking partners. Additionally, the company has a diversified portfolio of software as a service (SaaS) products, including tax and payroll software, and a wide touchpoint reach.

The companys standalone net profit surged 79.1% to Rs 33.24 crore on a 42.4% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 430.98 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Shares of Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services fell 1.16% to Rs 293.75 on the BSE.

