Mazda spurts as Q3 PAT climbs 18% YoY to Rs 9 cr

Mazda spurts as Q3 PAT climbs 18% YoY to Rs 9 cr

Last Updated : Feb 12 2026 | 10:51 AM IST

Mazda zoomed 15.67% to Rs 245.10 after its standalone net profit jumped 17.52% to Rs 8.72 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 7.42 crore in Q3 FY25.

Revenue from operations rose 1.30% to Rs 47.39 crore during the quarter, compared with Rs 46.78 crore in the same quarter last year.

Profit from operations before tax stood at Rs 11.29 crore in Q3 FY26, up 16.39%, compared with Rs 9.70 crore recorded in the same quarter last year.

The company's revenue from engineering division rose 2.52% YoY to Rs 40.14 crore in Q3 FY26, while revenue from food division decreased 4.98% YoY to Rs 7.24 crore.

 

Mazda is engaged in the business of manufacturing Engineering goods like Vacuum Products, Evaporators, Pollution Control Equipments and Manufacturing of Food Products like Food colour, Various Fruit Jams & Fruit mix Powders etc.

First Published: Feb 12 2026 | 10:51 AM IST

