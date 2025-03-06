Thursday, March 06, 2025 | 02:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Zydus Lifesciences Ltd spurts 2.11%, up for third straight session

Image

Last Updated : Mar 06 2025 | 2:06 PM IST

Zydus Lifesciences Ltd is quoting at Rs 906.2, up 2.11% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 7.22% in last one year as compared to a 0.19% fall in NIFTY and a 6.32% fall in the Nifty Pharma index.

Zydus Lifesciences Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 906.2, up 2.11% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.51% on the day, quoting at 22451.5. The Sensex is at 74122.32, up 0.53%. Zydus Lifesciences Ltd has dropped around 8.85% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Zydus Lifesciences Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 7.57% in last one month and is currently quoting at 20126.8, up 1.39% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 23.98 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 11.17 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 908.2, up 1.78% on the day. Zydus Lifesciences Ltd is down 7.22% in last one year as compared to a 0.19% fall in NIFTY and a 6.32% fall in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 20.42 based on TTM earnings ending December 24.

First Published: Mar 06 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

