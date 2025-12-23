Tuesday, December 23, 2025 | 07:26 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Zydus partners with Bioeq for licensing, supply and commercialization of Lucentis in US market

Zydus partners with Bioeq for licensing, supply and commercialization of Lucentis in US market

Image

Last Updated : Dec 23 2025 | 7:16 PM IST

Bioeq AG (Bioeq), a Swiss biopharmaceutical company, and Zydus Lifesciences (Zydus), an innovation-led life-sciences company with an international presence, today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Zydus Lifesciences Global FZE, United Arab Emirates has entered into a strategic partnership with Bioeq, for the licensing, supply and commercialization of Bioeq's Vascular Endothelial Growth Factor (VEGF) inhibitor NUFYMCO, an interchangeable biosimilar of Lucentis (Ranibizumab) for the U.S. market. The Biologics License Application (BLA) for NUFYMCO has been approved by U.S. Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) on December 18, 2025. This transaction marks an expansion of Zydus' U.S. biosimilar business, following its recent partnership with Formycon AG for a biosimilar of Keytruda (Pembrolizumab).

 

Under the terms of this agreement, Bioeq will be responsible for the development, manufacturing, registration and supply of the finished product, while Zydus will be responsible for the commercialisation of NUFYMCO in the U.S. market.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Dalmia Bharat allots 792 equity shares under ESOP

Dalmia Bharat allots 792 equity shares under ESOP

Axis Bank allots 5.02 lakh equity shares under ESOP

Axis Bank allots 5.02 lakh equity shares under ESOP

CG Power & Industrial Solutions allots 5,000 equity shares under ESOP

CG Power & Industrial Solutions allots 5,000 equity shares under ESOP

Government of Chhattisgarh and GAIL (India) collaborate for greenfield gas-based fertilizer project

Government of Chhattisgarh and GAIL (India) collaborate for greenfield gas-based fertilizer project

Board of Coal India accords in-principle approval for listing of Mahanadi Coalfields

Board of Coal India accords in-principle approval for listing of Mahanadi Coalfields

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 23 2025 | 7:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks to buy todayMotilal Oswal Stock PickGold-Silver Price TodayVivo V70 SpecsBlueChip ScamMotorola Edge 70 ReviewNo PUC No Fuel PolicyPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon