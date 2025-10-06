Monday, October 06, 2025 | 07:33 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Zydus receives Health Canada approval for generic Liothyronine tablets

Zydus receives Health Canada approval for generic Liothyronine tablets

Image

Last Updated : Oct 06 2025 | 7:31 PM IST

Zydus Lifesciences has received NOC (Notice of Compliance) from Health Canada for generic Liothyronine tablets 5 mcg and 25 mcg.

Liothyronine tablets, a synthetic form of the thyroid hormone T3 (triiodothyronine), are primarily indicated for treating hypothyroidism.

ZDS- Liothyronine tablets will be manufactured at Zydus' plant in Ahmedabad SEZ.

Liothyronine tablets had annual sales of 10.9 mn CAD (Canadian Dollars) in Canada (IQVIA MAT June 2025).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Tilaknagar Industries appoints Nishant Jain as President - Sales

Tilaknagar Industries appoints Nishant Jain as President - Sales

Board of Havells India take notes of acquisition of balance stake in Havells HVAC LLC

Board of Havells India take notes of acquisition of balance stake in Havells HVAC LLC

Capri Global Capital announces early closure of public issue of NCDs

Capri Global Capital announces early closure of public issue of NCDs

LTIMindtree secures multi-year engagement with leading global media and entertainment company

LTIMindtree secures multi-year engagement with leading global media and entertainment company

Ola Electric Mobility receives certification for its in-house developed rare earth-free ferrite motor

Ola Electric Mobility receives certification for its in-house developed rare earth-free ferrite motor

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 06 2025 | 7:21 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayBihar Assembly Elections 2025 DateNobel Price 2025Latest News LIVEWhat is Toxic DEGBest FD RatesUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon